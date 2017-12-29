The freezing rain has created icicles on the Drive BC cameras that are positioned on major Lower Mainland roadways. This one shows the Hwy 1 onramp from 264th Street, looking south. (Drive BC website)

Freezing rain warning in effect for Surrey, Langley

Residents, travellers warned to keep a lookout for ‘adverse’ weather conditions

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southeast Metro Vancouver, including Surrey and Langley.

Residents of Surrey and Langley should watch for adverse weather conditions and take the necessary safety precautions.

In its newest alerts, Environment Canada says a strengthening storm just west of Washington State will be sending warm, moist air into the Fraser Valley region, causing freezing rain in areas throughout the area.

As of Friday afternoon, the forecast for the Surrey and Langley area had rain changing to wet snow, with the possibility of freezing rain, into Friday evening.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 60 per cent chance of wet flurries or showers on Saturday morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud.


