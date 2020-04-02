From stolen PlayStation to stolen house keys, Langley crimes caught on camera

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects

Police allege the pictured man stole cigarettes from a Petro Canada in the 5500 block of 200th Street on March 6. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP is asking the public to help identify thieves who made off with a variety of items over this last month.

Police have released surveillance images of suspects of the crimes.

• On March 6, police allege a man stole cigarettes from a Petro Canada in the 5500 block of 200th Street. He was seen leaving in a small black vehicle, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP. The only available description police have of the suspect is that he is Caucasian with a long beard.

• On March 21, it is alleged a man stole a PlayStation 4 from Walmart.

• A man is alleged to have used stolen keys and a fob to enter a residence in Langley City and steal various items valued at approximately $200.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects or crimes is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

It is alleged the pictured man stole a PlayStation 4 from Walmart on March 21. (Langley RCMP)

The pictured man is alleged to have used stolen keys and fob to enter a residence in Langley City and steal various items valued at approximately $200. (Langley RCMP)

Most Read