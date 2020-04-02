From stolen PlayStation to stolen house keys, Langley crimes caught on camera

Police allege the pictured man stole cigarettes from a Petro Canada in the 5500 block of 200th Street on March 6. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects

Langley RCMP is asking the public to help identify thieves who made off with a variety of items over this last month.

Police have released surveillance images of suspects of the crimes.

• On March 6, police allege a man stole cigarettes from a Petro Canada in the 5500 block of 200th Street. He was seen leaving in a small black vehicle, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP. The only available description police have of the suspect is that he is Caucasian with a long beard.

• On March 21, it is alleged a man stole a PlayStation 4 from Walmart.

• A man is alleged to have used stolen keys and a fob to enter a residence in Langley City and steal various items valued at approximately $200.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects or crimes is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Langley RCMP



It is alleged the pictured man stole a PlayStation 4 from Walmart on March 21. (Langley RCMP)