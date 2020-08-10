Fundraising during a pandemic: how Langley’s Driedger Farms handled it

Social distancing was maintained at the annual hospice picnic fundraiser at Driedeger Farms in Langley held Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9 (Amanda Nadeau/special to Langley Advance Times)

Like everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s second annual hospice picnic fundraiser at Driedeger Farms in Langley was a different experience.

Social distancing was maintained, sanitizers were provided upon check-in, and guests were responsible for cleaning off their tables once their picnic is complete.

All boxes and utensils were compostable.

Guests enjoyed a locally harvested lunch prepared by Angie Quaale, of Well Seasoned – a Gourmet Food Store, and some sipped on some wines from Backyard Vineyards.

Musician Ryan McAllister played under the shelter, where the tables were well-separated.

Held Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, the two day event raised $3,500, said Amanda Nadeau, retail development manager at Driediger Farms.

“It went extremely well,” Nadeau told the Langley Advance Times.

In 2019, the first Driedeger Farms fundraiser, an Alice In Wonderland-themed event also raised $3,500.

Langley Hospice Executive Director Carissa Halley, said the funds will support the important palliative and bereavement care and support programs and services that the Langley Hospice Society provides free of charge

“The Langley Hospice Society is grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Driediger Farms, through the hosting of unique events, like the Picnic at the Farm, that provide the opportunity for the community to come together, even in these challenging times,” Halley said.

Work on a new $8.5 million 15-bed hospice to replace the existing 10-bed facility on 48th Avenue is underway on 52nd Avenue at 219A Street.

It will have space for patients and their families, including private rooms for patients, a dedicated sanctuary, and family kitchen, laundry and washroom and can accommodate about 350 people a year.



charity



Musician Ryan McAllister performed at the annual hospice picnic fundraiser at Driedeger Farms in Langley held Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9 (Amanda Nadeau/special to Langley Advance Times)