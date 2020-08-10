Social distancing was maintained at the annual hospice picnic fundraiser at Driedeger Farms in Langley held Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9 (Amanda Nadeau/special to Langley Advance Times)

Fundraising during a pandemic: how Langley’s Driedger Farms handled it

Second annual event for Langley Hospice raised $3,500

Like everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s second annual hospice picnic fundraiser at Driedeger Farms in Langley was a different experience.

Social distancing was maintained, sanitizers were provided upon check-in, and guests were responsible for cleaning off their tables once their picnic is complete.

All boxes and utensils were compostable.

Guests enjoyed a locally harvested lunch prepared by Angie Quaale, of Well Seasoned – a Gourmet Food Store, and some sipped on some wines from Backyard Vineyards.

Musician Ryan McAllister played under the shelter, where the tables were well-separated.

Held Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, the two day event raised $3,500, said Amanda Nadeau, retail development manager at Driediger Farms.

“It went extremely well,” Nadeau told the Langley Advance Times.

In 2019, the first Driedeger Farms fundraiser, an Alice In Wonderland-themed event also raised $3,500.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A ‘Wonderland’ of characters, tea and treats at Langley hospice fundraiser

Langley Hospice Executive Director Carissa Halley, said the funds will support the important palliative and bereavement care and support programs and services that the Langley Hospice Society provides free of charge

“The Langley Hospice Society is grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Driediger Farms, through the hosting of unique events, like the Picnic at the Farm, that provide the opportunity for the community to come together, even in these challenging times,” Halley said.

READ ALSO: Construction underway on Langley’s new hospice residence

Work on a new $8.5 million 15-bed hospice to replace the existing 10-bed facility on 48th Avenue is underway on 52nd Avenue at 219A Street.

It will have space for patients and their families, including private rooms for patients, a dedicated sanctuary, and family kitchen, laundry and washroom and can accommodate about 350 people a year.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Musician Ryan McAllister performed at the annual hospice picnic fundraiser at Driedeger Farms in Langley held Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9 (Amanda Nadeau/special to Langley Advance Times)

It was the second annual hospice picnic fundraiser at Driedeger Farms in Langley. Held Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, the event raised $3,500 for the Langley Hospice (Amanda Nadeau/special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure at Surrey rave prompts warning from Fraser Health

Just Posted

Fundraising during a pandemic: how Langley’s Driedger Farms handled it

Second annual event for Langley Hospice raised $3,500

Vancouver Giants co-owner Michael Bublé to receive Order of B.C.

Canadian artist joined ownership group in December 2008

LETTER: Speeders have Fort Langley resident concerned about safety

Letter writer says it’s only a matter of time before something really bad happens if change isn’t made

Real estate sales spike in Langley in July

People are busy buying and selling properties again

Heavy police response at Aldergrove army base after single-vehicle incident

Vehicle rolled over into ditch near 40 Avenue on 272 Street Sunday afternoon

B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

Many of those testing positive were identified by contact tracing for being linked to other confirmed infections

Five B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

West Coast nations say government ignoring court-won right to chinook and coho

Salmon arrive in larger numbers at Big Bar landslide

Arrival follows historic hihg-water levels that halted migration runs

Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Opposition trying to draw parallels between decision to have Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. run program and the WE controversy

Alberta physician killed after attack at Red Deer walk-in clinic

One man has been arrested, police confirm

Ottawa sets minimum unemployment rate at 13.1% for EI calculation

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July

$45K in donations received after couple’s sudden death in Tulameen

Sarah MacDermid, 31, and Casey Bussiere, 37, died August long weekend

COVID-19 exposure at Surrey rave prompts warning from Fraser Health

Party was held at Royal Beauty Supply in Whalley

Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer brings movements of joy to Long Beach

Internet-famous dancer is exploring Vancouver Island, visiting the B.C. Legislature and more

Most Read