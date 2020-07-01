A new stream of support has been added to the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development program. (Pixabay photo)

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

A new stream of support has been added to the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development program to help entrepreneurs who are interested in developing farming-and-food-related businesses.

Announced Tuesday (June 30) by the provincial and federal government, the new stream will provide Indigenous entrepreneurs with up to $8,000 in specialized planning and coaching services to develop and plan.

Chief of the Williams Lake First Nation Willie Sellars said in a news release they fully support the province’s agricultural sector, food security and First Nations’ entrepreneurial spirit, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: Canada unveils $50M boost to help agriculture sector with 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

“This new program is both beneficial and supportive for my community members and to all Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurs in B.C.”

Agricultural Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the federal government recognizes the importance of Indigenous entrepreneurs who are growing businesses of this kind in their communities.

“By providing tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the sector, we are investing in a more-resilient food system that will keep high-quality, local food on tables in communities throughout B.C.”

Read More: Engaging youth key to sustainable future in agriculture, says B.C. teacher

Launched in 2018, the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development program is part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

Applications for funding are being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Up to $19,000 in support to Indigenous governments, communities and organizations for feasibility assessments of food and agriculture development options is also available through the program.

