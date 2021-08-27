Funeral for one of 3 teens killed in Surrey crash to be livestreamed

The funeral for one of the three teenage boys killed in the Aug. 21 crash in Fraser Heights will be livestreamed.
According to a GoFundMe created for Ronin Sharma, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson, Sharma’s funeral will be Saturday (Aug. 28) at 9:30 a.m.
Only family will be in attendance, but the service will be livestreamed. It can be found here.
There is no word yet on services for Reimer or Magnuson, but the GoFundMe notes it will provide information when possible and available.
Since creating the GoFundMe, more than $62,000 has been raised by 551 donors. The fundraiser can be found at: gofundme.com/f/legacy-for-ronin-caleb-and-parker.
Sharma, 16, Reimer, 16, and Magnuson, 17, were killed in the early hours of Aug. 21 when the vehicle they were in crashed and hit a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue in Fraser Heights.
The Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) were working to determine the cause of the crash.
On Friday (Aug. 27), Surrey RCMP released the initial findings of the crash.
While the investigation is still ongoing, Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said “high speed was a factor” in the early morning crash, adding investigators determined the vehicle was “travelling at a speed significantly greater than the posted speed limit at the time of the collision.
– With files from Aaron Hinks
