Gaming grants given to Langley people and pets groups

Several Langley groups will receive money for their environmental, public safety, animal welfare and education work.

They are some of the more than 250 not-for-profits that will receive community gaming grants.

“This funding helps not-for-profit organizations continue to provide vital programming and supports to people so they can thrive and feel safer and healthier in their communities,” said Josie Osborne, minister of municipal affairs. “We are supporting local organizations that are committed to a wide range of activities that enhance the environment and improve public safety, including search and rescue, restorative justice, conservation and wildlife preservation, and more.”

President Carol Briner said the funds are vital for operations such as the CARES cat shelter in Milner.

“Our annual expenditures are about $217,000 a year with $100,000 being vet bills,” she explained. “We struggle with costs, and the money received from Gaming, keeps us afloat and able to continue with our help to the kitties in the community.”

The no-kill shelter takes in unwanted and abandoned cats. If CARES can’t find adoptive homes, the organization will care for the cat for the rest of its natural life, meaning it ends up providing a home for many cats with medical issues which are harder to adopt out, and for older animals.

Local gaming grant recipients include:

– Langley Animal Protection Society: $70,000

– Canadian Animal Rescue & Extended Shelter Society: $32,000

– Fraser Region Community Justice Initiatives Association: $30,000

– Surrey Community Cat Foundation: $12,000

– Langley Environmental Partners Society: $20,000 for education and outreach

In addition to public safety and environmental conservation, Community Gaming Grants fund arts, culture and sport, and human and social services, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Each year, eligible organizations can apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant.

