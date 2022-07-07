Langley Township firefighters had to evacuate a Willoughby building on Thursday, July 7 after a gas leak. (Langley Advance Times files)

Gas leak forces evacuation of Langley apartment block – stove left on

Firefighters spent two hours venting natural gas from the building

An apartment block had to be evacuated by Langley Township firefighters Thursday morning thanks to a gas stove that was left on.

Firefighters responded to the building at 201st Street and 86th Avenue on July 7 at about 6:30 a.m. when a resident reported the smell of natural gas, said assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson.

Crews on the scene used their portable gas monitors and detected a potentially dangerous buildup of gas, so the whole building had to be emptied.

“It could’ve been quite serious,” Hewitson said.

When natural gas makes up between five and 15 per cent of the air, it can easily catch fire, he explained.

Residents were evacuated, and the source of the leak was located.

“The stove was left on,” in one unit, Hewitson said.

It took almost two hours to vent the gas from the building so residents could return.

Hewitson noted that this year Township crews got an upgrade on the portable gas monitors firefighters carry with them. The new units are more accurate and easier to use, which helped in this situation.

