Gas prices continue to drop in the Lower Mainland

Prices in Metro Vancouver dropped more than 10 cents since Wednesday

Cpommuters are seeing a welcoming drop in prices at the pump in November 2019. (Pixabay photo)

Gas in the Lower Mainland has seen a 15-cent drop in per-litre price since Wednesday – a welcoming change at the pump for local commuters.

GasBuddy.com was reporting a number of Vancouver stations listing prices at $1.29 per litre on Saturday morning. The cheapest spotted prices outside of the Greater Vancouver area included $1.24 per litre in Langley and $1.30 in Maple Ridge.

In the Fraser Valley, where pump prices don’t include the 17-cent transit tax, costs varied from $1.21 per litre in Abbotsford to $1.27 in Hope.

Dan McTeague with Gas Price Wizard confirmed that Wednesday saw the biggest single-day drop to gas prices across southwestern B.C. in over a decade.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland gas prices could see whopping 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

Gas prices hovered around $1.30 back in February before a season jump, caused by a few refineries in the area being shutdown for maintenance.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.