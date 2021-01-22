Gems and geodes up for auction in Aldergrove

The auction has everything from diamonds to amber

Agates like these are up for auction on Jan. 27 at Aldergrove’s Able Auctions site. (Able Auctions/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove’s Able Auctions is about to put a whole bunch of precious stones on the block, ranging from necklaces, rings, and earrings to big chunks of minerals.

The Jan. 27 auction is online-only, but is being run out of Able’s Aldergrove location in the 26200 block of Fraser Highway.

The items range from simple necklace charms and earrings, to large polished agates from Brazil, to unpolished Indonesian amber, to emeralds, rubies, and diamonds without settings.

There are beads of a variety of semi-precious stones, collections of costume jewelry, and multiple “cathedral” amethyst geodes.

The auction of geodes and gemstones contains more than 100 items.

It’s taking place along with a collection of furniture, including some large appliances, coffee tables, desks, vanities, and lamps.

The collection can be viewed now on the Able Auctions website.

Able has previously auctioned off everything from comics and pop culture memorabilia to recovered stolen bicycles to animatronic dinosaurs.

AldergroveLangley