Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany stop to talk to the media as they take a stroll at the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau on June 27, 2022. The Prime Minister’s Office says Justin Trudeau will accompany the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on a brief Canadian visit later this month that will include stops in Montreal, Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland. In a statement released Saturday, the PMO confirmed the Aug. 21-23 visit starts in Montreal, where meetings will be held with German and Canadian business leaders, and a tour is scheduled at an artificial intelligence institute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany stop to talk to the media as they take a stroll at the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau on June 27, 2022. The Prime Minister’s Office says Justin Trudeau will accompany the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on a brief Canadian visit later this month that will include stops in Montreal, Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland. In a statement released Saturday, the PMO confirmed the Aug. 21-23 visit starts in Montreal, where meetings will be held with German and Canadian business leaders, and a tour is scheduled at an artificial intelligence institute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to meet with Trudeau, business leaders

The trip will conclude with a stop in Stephenville, N.L

The Prime Minister’s Office says Justin Trudeau will accompany the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on a brief Canadian visit later this month that will include stops in Montréal, Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland.

In a statement released Saturday, the PMO confirmed the Aug. 21-23 visit starts in Montreal, where meetings will be held with German and Canadian business leaders, and a tour is scheduled at an artificial intelligence institute.

The two men will then head to Toronto, where Trudeau will take part in the virtual summit about Russia’s annexation of Crimea, followed by an appearance at the Canada-Germany Business Forum.

The trip will conclude with a stop in Stephenville, N.L., where Trudeau and Scholz will attend a hydrogen trade show.

The statement says the two men intend to talk about clean energy, critical minerals, the automotive sector, energy security, climate change, trade and Russia’s “illegal and unjustifiable invasion” of Ukraine.

The prime minister and chancellor last met in June at the G7 Summit in Germany.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Next story
Canadian literary figures double down on free speech following Salman Rushdie attack

Just Posted

Roughly ten minutes after they posed for this picture with their plaque for finishing second in a Portland, Oregon fastpitch tournament, Langley’s Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 team returned to their bus to discover thieves had gone through it. It was the day after someone stolen the bus catalytic converter. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A theft-plagued road trip to the U.S. for Langley fast-pitch team

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley senior too independent to qualify for housing help

Leith White is a candidate for one of the two Langley City seats on the Langley School Board. (Leith White/Special to the Langley Advance Times) Leith White is a candidate for one of the two Langley City seats on the Langley School Board. (Leith White/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley pastor switches from run for school board to City council

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Municipal spending up in Langleys, says Fraser Institute report