Langley Township civic facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Get your say on Langley Township’s budget

Surveys are available online now

Langley Township residents have until March 3 to answer a survey about their priorities for spending in the 2020 municipal budget.

Data about the proposed budget up to this point can be found online at tol.ca under the “your Township,” “Plans, Reports, and Strategies,” and “Budget and Financial Plan” sections of the website.

In addition to information from previous meetings of council, visitors can answer two questionnaires – one on the capital budget, and one on the operating budget.

Operating budgets are for ongoing programs and expenses, such as staff at the Township hall or the community centres and pools, or the Langley RCMP and Township Fire Department.

Capital budgets represent spending on new construction, roads, parks, street lights and traffic lights.

The capital budget questionnaire includes a list of items that have been flagged by members of council specifically to ask the public for their opinions.

Those include traffic calming, intersection upgrades at 28th Avenue and 272nd Street in Aldergrove, roadbuilding, landscaping, a parking lot at Milner Park, and continued construction of the Yorkson Community Park.

The surveys can be emailed, faxed, or mailed in to the Township hall.

The council has been debating the budget and property tax rates for several weeks in one of the most intensive budget planning sessions in recent years.

