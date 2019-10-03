GoFundMe supports family of deceased Langley man

Nick Sonier was missing for weeks before he was discovered

Nicholas Sonier’s friends have organized a GoFundMe to pay the unexpected expenses of his funeral, after the Langley man was found dead in late September.

Friends of a Langley man who was found dead after going missing in September are raising funds for his funeral.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to Nick Sonier has already collected more than $6,200 as of Thursday.

“Nick was loved by his faith community, friends, family and work colleagues,” wrote organizer Katrina LeRoy. “He cared deeply for his family and two small children. Passionate about the back country, Nick loved being in nature whether by checking his deer cameras, enjoying the stillness of a hunt, or out fishing with friends.”

Sonier went missing on Aug. 13, and Langley RCMP asked the public for help looking for the missing man later that month. Friends and family organized a search that covered a large area of southwestern B.C. because it was thought he might have gone into the back country.

Ultimately, Sonier was found deceased on Sept. 28 on a vacant lot in Langley. His death is not considered suspicious.

“This fundraising is to support all associated costs of a funeral (funeral home, casket, flowers, burial plot, reception, food, and travel assistance for family from out east),” says the GoFundMe campaign. ”This was an unplanned circumstance and any assistance would be appreciated.”