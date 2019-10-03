Nicholas Sonier’s friends have organized a GoFundMe to pay the unexpected expenses of his funeral, after the Langley man was found dead in late September.

GoFundMe supports family of deceased Langley man

Nick Sonier was missing for weeks before he was discovered

Friends of a Langley man who was found dead after going missing in September are raising funds for his funeral.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to Nick Sonier has already collected more than $6,200 as of Thursday.

“Nick was loved by his faith community, friends, family and work colleagues,” wrote organizer Katrina LeRoy. “He cared deeply for his family and two small children. Passionate about the back country, Nick loved being in nature whether by checking his deer cameras, enjoying the stillness of a hunt, or out fishing with friends.”

Sonier went missing on Aug. 13, and Langley RCMP asked the public for help looking for the missing man later that month. Friends and family organized a search that covered a large area of southwestern B.C. because it was thought he might have gone into the back country.

Ultimately, Sonier was found deceased on Sept. 28 on a vacant lot in Langley. His death is not considered suspicious.

“This fundraising is to support all associated costs of a funeral (funeral home, casket, flowers, burial plot, reception, food, and travel assistance for family from out east),” says the GoFundMe campaign. ”This was an unplanned circumstance and any assistance would be appreciated.”

Previous story
Three teens plead guilty in Toronto Catholic school sex assault scandal

Just Posted

GoFundMe supports family of deceased Langley man

Nick Sonier was missing for weeks before he was discovered

Pedestrian struck on dark and rainy night in Abbotsford awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

New Trinity Western president welcomed through inauguration ceremony

Dr. Mark Husbands appointed fifth president and vice-chancellor of TWU

Langley woman’s Girls Fly Too! event returns to Abbotsford Airport

Event includes free flights for girls, as well as displays and hands-on activities

Tesla and SUV drivers likely saw Surrey shooting suspect

Mounties are anxious to speak to specific witnesses to Saturday’s brazen shooting in Clayton Heights

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

More than 4,200 names on Surrey man’s petition to end hospital parking fees

Hee falls short of 5,000-signature goal, but feels it’s enough

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

Most Read