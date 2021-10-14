Phone screen in hand. (Pixabay)

Government-funded iPhones to connect B.C.’s youth in care to services, technology

Nearly 4,000 iPhones will be issued over the next two months to youth aged 13 or older

Thousands of youth in care across British Columbia will receive an Apple iPhone to better connect them to friends, family and available technology.

A statement from the Ministry of Children and Family Development says nearly 4,000 iPhones will be issued over the next two months to youth aged 13 or older who are currently in ministry care.

Minister Mitzi Dean says the program is the first project of its kind in the province and, in collaboration with Telus, will distribute iPhones equipped with voice, five gigabytes of data, a phone case, screen protector and charger, all paid for by government.

The initial rollout is expected to be completed before Christmas and the statement says the program will be ongoing, with additional smartphones provided when a child in care turns 13.

Dean says having a phone can support a teen’s self-esteem, sense of belonging, maintain their hereditary and cultural connections and ensure they can call for help whenever they need it.

The ministry says Telus Wise, a free digital literacy program, will help educate the teens, their social workers, caregivers and care providers about the technology and the guidelines related to use of the phones.

Pat Griffin, executive director of the Victoria Youth Empowerment Society, says youth in government care don’t always have the same access to smartphones or technology that other teens take for granted.

“Providing this technology will not only help level the playing field, but it gives them a better chance to participate in school, in day-to-day social life that is a central feature of teen development and identity, and in the job market as they get older,” Griffin says in the statement.

The program is “absolutely necessary,” says Griffin, because of the growing dependence on cellphones and apps to share information and access services.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Child advocateYouth protection

Previous story
Pedestrian hit in Surrey, RCMP say
Next story
Driver at large after hit and run in Vancouver; police look for Mazda CX-5

Just Posted

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Cleaning Up Aldergrove, leads a group of volunteers on garbage picks. (Special to The Star)
Earth Ninjas clean up Aldergrove

A file photo of a Township of Langley fire truck.
Smoking material ignites mattress fire at Walnut Grove home

Langley golfer Rose Chen won Closest-to-the-Pin U15 girls title at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour National Championship. (file)
Langley golfers shine at MJT national championship

Brookswood’s Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 25. (file)
UPDATE: Murder investigators now probing case of missing Langley man last seen in September