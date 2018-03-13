Police were on the scene Monday morning after three pedestrians were struck by a car in west Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police continue to investigate incident that occurred Monday in Abbotsford

All three people injured yesterday in the pedestrian-related crash in west Abbotsford are recovering, as police continue to investigate the incident.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the grandmother is in serious but stable condition in hospital, while her five-year-old grandson is recovering from lacerations and a broken femur.

Bird said the boy remains in hospital for observation.

A two-year-old boy was also taken to hospital but has since been released.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and we will continue to support them as a community,” Bird said.

The three were struck by a Toyota Yaris as they were crossing Ridgeview Drive, just east of Townline Road, at about 8:15 a.m.

There is no crosswalk in the area, and they were not crossing at an intersection, Bird said.

However, the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation, and Bird said it could be months before it is determined whether any charges should be laid against the female driver.

Bird said any witnesses who have still not spoken with police or those who might have dashcam footage are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (22973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Man allegedly involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict pleads guilty to weapons offence
Next story
UPDATE: Children, ages 2 and 5, and grandmother struck by car

Just Posted

VIDEO: WorkSafeBC speaker shares horrific workplace accident with students

Maple Ridge man delivers message of safety to next generation of workers

Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police continue to investigate incident that occurred Monday in Abbotsford

Assault rifle, fentanyl and $35,000 cash among items seized during drug raid

Abbotsford Police arrest two men after executing search warrants at two homes

VIDEO: Quarter horse riders gather in Langley

More than 1,000 attend annual LMQHA Horseman’s Bazaar and Country Fair

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Aldergrove students support new Youth Resource Centre

Aldergrove Secondary students raise cash and donate goods to new facility

Surrounded by coastal serenity, tourists spontaneously tie the knot in Ucluelet

“I said, jokingly, to Justin, ‘Hey, you want to get married today?’ He said, ‘Yeah!’

Business groups call for payroll tax to be cancelled

NDP government under fire for ‘double dipping’ employer health tax

Most Read