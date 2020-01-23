(Black Press File Photo)

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

A Greater Victoria resident was rescued on Thursday afternoon, after falling into a sump pump well filling up with water in the 2800-block of Lansdowne Road.

Gord Marshall, assistant fire chief with the Oak Bay Fire Department, explained the man had dropped his phone into the four-foot-deep well after removing the sump pump to service it.

Marshall says the man thought he could reach his phone, and slid even further into the well but ended up getting stuck under a pipe that fills the well with storm or excess water, leaving his head just above the waterline.

READ ALSO: Saanich mayor signs up for mason bee rental service

“He was lucky enough to reach his phone and called his family, who were able to notify [us],” says Marshall, adding that the man had been calling out but no one was close enough to hear him.

Oak Bay Police Const. Sheri Lucas, who was first on the scene, was able to hold the man’s head out of the water that was gathering in the well until firefighters could arrive.

READ ALSO: ‘Clever’ 90-year-old Saanich resident evades vitamin phone scammer

“We pulled her out of the hole,” says Marshall. “And with the assistance from a Saanich police officer, we were able to twist him around to get him out from under the pipe and hoisted him feet first out of the hole.”

According to Marshall the man was shaken, cold and anxious when he was pulled out but did not have any injuries, although B.C. Emergency Health Services did attend.

“It was a great save … all the emergency crews came together on this one.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers
Next story
Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

Just Posted

Langley brewery renames beer as tribute to local Vegas shooting victim

Maple Ridge’s Jordan McIldoon, one of 58 killed in 2017 mass shooting, remembered by Five Roads

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in need of towel donations for shower program

People can bring new or used towels to 5787 Langley Bypass on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Langley curlers head for showdown in Cranbrook

Team Tardi will be competing in the B.C. men’s championships next week in the Kootenays

White Rock woman seeks fellow hockey players for BC 55+ Games

Sue Rittinger aiming to put Zone 3 women’s team together in time for September event

Cultural Connections Gallery welcomes figurines and pottery from renowned Korean artists

Artwork from Michelle Kim and Master Potter Jung Hong Kim on display at Langley City Hall

VIDEO: Youth arrested in Langley mall attack

UPDATE: Young person allegedly hit with gun butt during fight at Willowbrook Shopping Centre Tuesday

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

Mud slide prompts evacuation in Burnaby as rain saturates southern B.C.

About 20 metres of a five to six-metre high wall gave way

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Fraser Valley poultry producer’s $130,000 fight with the CFIA earns him a red-tape award

Canadian Federation of Independent Business Paperweight Awards ‘honour’ government over-regulation

Most Read