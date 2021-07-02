Green Lake Provincial Park set to close today due to Cariboo wildfires

Campers given notice Thursday to be out this morning

Campers at Green Lake Provincial Park in the Cariboo have been told to leave the park as it will be closed today, July 2, at noon due to wildfires.

David Karn, spokesperson B.C.’s environment ministry, said campers were served notice Thursday evening. Parks officials were also out Friday morning.

The provincial park is facing threats from three local fires, including a 15-hectare blaze north of Little Green Lake, which is considered out of control, a 0.6 ha fire five kilometres from Green Lake and 0.1 ha fire south of Green Lake – Pressy FSR. It is also at risk from the Sparks Lake wildfire, which is estimated at 20,000 hectares.

The Sparks fire resulted in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issuing an evacuation alert for the Bonaparte Plateau and portions of the Lower North Thompson region Thursday for close to 300 properties in Electoral Area E.

Green Lake Provincial Park is among several areas in the province that have been classified as “restricted” or no-go zones. These include Chasm Provincial Park, Bonaparte Provincial Park Emar Lakes, High Lakes, Porcupine Meadows and Lac Du Bois.

Signs have also reportedly gone up at Downing Provincial Park, near Clinton, restricting overnight camping.

The McKay Creek Fire, which started in the vicinity of the 32-kilometre mark of the West Pavilion Road, is burning at roughly 22,000 hectares and can be seen from Lillooet and Clinton.

The fire remains out of control and suspected to be human-caused. An evacuation order was issued on Thursday for a number of properties in the Pavilion Lake area, with residents being told to head to Whistler, due to the McKay Creek wildfire burning nearby.

More to come.



