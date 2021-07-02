Prince George’s Marlene Rossel and her coworker Lisa Postnikoff and Lisa’s grandson Ryan Jean, were told to leave Green Lake Provincial Park this morning, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Prince George’s Marlene Rossel and her coworker Lisa Postnikoff and Lisa’s grandson Ryan Jean, were told to leave Green Lake Provincial Park this morning, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Green Lake Provincial Park set to close today due to Cariboo wildfires

Campers given notice Thursday to be out this morning

Campers at Green Lake Provincial Park in the Cariboo have been told to leave the park as it will be closed today, July 2, at noon due to wildfires.

David Karn, spokesperson B.C.’s environment ministry, said campers were served notice Thursday evening. Parks officials were also out Friday morning.

The provincial park is facing threats from three local fires, including a 15-hectare blaze north of Little Green Lake, which is considered out of control, a 0.6 ha fire five kilometres from Green Lake and 0.1 ha fire south of Green Lake – Pressy FSR. It is also at risk from the Sparks Lake wildfire, which is estimated at 20,000 hectares.

The Sparks fire resulted in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issuing an evacuation alert for the Bonaparte Plateau and portions of the Lower North Thompson region Thursday for close to 300 properties in Electoral Area E.

Green Lake Provincial Park is among several areas in the province that have been classified as “restricted” or no-go zones. These include Chasm Provincial Park, Bonaparte Provincial Park Emar Lakes, High Lakes, Porcupine Meadows and Lac Du Bois.

Signs have also reportedly gone up at Downing Provincial Park, near Clinton, restricting overnight camping.

The McKay Creek Fire, which started in the vicinity of the 32-kilometre mark of the West Pavilion Road, is burning at roughly 22,000 hectares and can be seen from Lillooet and Clinton.

The fire remains out of control and suspected to be human-caused. An evacuation order was issued on Thursday for a number of properties in the Pavilion Lake area, with residents being told to head to Whistler, due to the McKay Creek wildfire burning nearby.

More to come.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating Lytton wildfire
Next story
Lightning, heat ignite wildfire season in B.C.; 119 blazes burning

Just Posted

Langley’s Rose Chen, 12, won her division at the MJT Mini Tour at Cultus Lake Golf Club on Sunday, June 27. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley golfer Rose Chen wins at Cultus Lake during heat wave

Baloo, an English Mastiff who won Aldergrove hearts last spring is doing well. (Special to The Star)
Dream Vacation Lottery winner can choose between cash or travel voucher

Everyone and everything have been seeking shade and a cool place to relax lately, with this extreme heat. This rabbit was found residing in the shade by Anne-Marie Walsh. She found the rabbit lounging in her neighbour’s garden in Walnut Grove. “I was surprised the rabbit let me get that close,” she said, noting there’s always rabbits around her place because of a nearby park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Shade seekers – one and all

Prince George’s Marlene Rossel and her coworker Lisa Postnikoff and Lisa’s grandson Ryan Jean, were told to leave Green Lake Provincial Park this morning, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Green Lake Provincial Park set to close today due to Cariboo wildfires