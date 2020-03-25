Aldergrove Poker Night founder Jodi Mangat (middle) handed Elks Association member Len George (right) and community police liasion, Cpl. Kurt Neuman, $1,000 for local families on March 18. (Jodi Mangat/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Grocery giving in Aldergrove ramps up in uncertain times

$1,800 has been collected from the community to offer help those negatively impacted by COVID-19

A knock on the door has brought a sign of hope for local families after a burst of generosity has ramped up Aldergrove Elks’ initiative to cover the cost of groceries for struggling families.

Aldergrove resident Jodi Mangat – organizer of a bi-annual poker tournament in town – handed $1,000 to Elks member Len George on March 18.

Families already facing financial troubles are under more strain now that provincial health officials have ordered the closure of non-essential businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mangat noted.

She was joined by the Aldergrove legion’s poker club, who donated $300, and the Elks Association who added $500 – to the growing amount of Save-On-Foods gift cards that Aldergrove’s community police liaison Cpl. Kurt Neuman will disperse in the upcoming weeks.

RELATED: Grocery gift cards give struggling Aldergrove families ‘a leg up’

Aldergrove resident Sandra Thompson was one of the mothers who received the surprise gift on Sunday.

“Today, after finding out my husband and I won’t be working for at least two weeks, a couple of members from the Elks brought us $30 dollars in gift cards,” Thompson told the Aldergrove Star.

“We will really need it and it was a nice thing for them to do.”

Many of the families live in the Kinsmen Park Place housing project located at 27402 34 Ave.

Charitable organization BC Kinsmen Housing Society operates the 29-year-old complex. Rent is subsidized by the provincial government to assist low-income families.

Since last summer, more than $2,000 in grocery gift cards have already been given to Aldergrove families in serious need.

READ MORE: Aldergrove poker night drums up $4,500 for struggling local families

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Just Posted

Grocery giving in Aldergrove ramps up in uncertain times

$1,800 has been collected from the community to offer help those negatively impacted by COVID-19

Police review agency to investigate overpass incident in Langley

Man suffered serious injuries in fall during struggle with police

PHOTOS: Curating through crisis: Langley artists share galleries from home

Langley Arts Council inspires artists of all kinds to stay home, self-isolate, and create

Langley City announces further closures to help stop COVID-19 spread

Public now barred from sports courts, outdoor gyms, community gardens, and the Sendall greenhouse

Brae Island Regional Park closes to public

Metro Vancouver installed barricades to prohibit gatherings and slow spread of COVID-19

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Driver arrested for running red lights, driving on rims with child in backseat

Abbotsford Police recommend impaired-driving charges against woman, 24

Nothing to suggest recent homicide in Chilliwack was gang-related: IHIT

IHIT names Chilliwack victim, asks anyone with info about the March 19 incident to come forward

TransLink suspends fare payments for the HandyDART system

Action taken to protect operators and riders during COVID-19 crisis

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Most Read