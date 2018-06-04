Twitter: NFL World @NFLWrld

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Police say five people were shot and wounded, including two women who are seriously hurt, when a man drove a moped onto a football field in Dallas and opened fire on spectators as a game was being played.

Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said in a statement Monday that several people in the crowd returned fire at the unidentified man Sunday evening.

Mitchell says two women are in critical condition and another woman and two men are in stable condition.

It’s not clear if the suspect is among the injured. Police said in the statement that no suspects have been identified. Police have released no information on the gunman’s motive.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Newfoundland wakes to snow in June
Next story
Reminder: TransLink fares go up 5-10 cents on Canada Day

Just Posted

Educator throws hat in the ring for Township council

Langley Teachers’ Association former president Gail Chaddock-Costello runs for seat on council.

LETTER: Trump is getting the job done

Be grateful: U.S. president is making the world a safer place, says one Langley letter writer.

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley consumes caffeine for underprivileged kids

Camp Day: Tim Hortons is again dedicating all proceeds from coffee sales Wednesday to kids camps.

PHOTOS: Cheering fellow Canadian teammates from the sidelines

Two Langley-based riders suited up for Canada at the Nations Cup show jumping competition Sunday.

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Reminder: TransLink fares go up 5-10 cents on Canada Day

Agency says fare hikes, announced last fall, will help fund B-line bus routes, more Skytrain cars

Metro Vancouver home sales fall 35% in May

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says single homes nudge mark where prices can fall

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

Community rallies behind nurse after horse riding accident

Keya Milaire suffered a broken back, cracked ribs, fractured pelvis when her friend’s horse spooked

Most Read