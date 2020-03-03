Guns seized after Langley arrest

Langley RCMP were cautious in making an arrest after an alleged domestic assault last week because the person they were taking into custody had guns in his home.

A number of police arrived near 200th Street and 53rd Avenue in Langley City at around 10 a.m., said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Police had been advised that there were firearms in the home, so they proceeded with caution, Largy said.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect’s firearms were seized by police, and information about the incident has now been sent to Crown Counsel to consider if charges will be laid.

