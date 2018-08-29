Hamilton, Ont., hitman sentenced for 2015 attempted murder in Richmond

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy

Knowah Truth Ferguson was sentenced for attempted murder and conspiracy in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Tom Zytaruk/Black Press Media)

The second man hired from Hamilton, Ont., to kill a man in Richmond in 2015 was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years in prison.

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy to commit the murder in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

The intended victim, who authorities have not publicly named, was not hurt in the attempted hit.

Minus time served, that means just shy of seven years total for Ferguson, who was 19 at the time of the offences. He pleaded guilty on May 17.

The other man connected to the plot, Gino Gavin McCall, who was 30 at the time, was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy last November.

The investigation into the attempted murder on April 10, 2015 “spanned the country,” said the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in a release.

“Investigators believed that this was a highly planned and targeted attempt that saw contracted hit men travel to British Columbia from Ontario for the purposes of killing the intended target,” the CFSEU said.

The victim is “well-known for gang involvement.”



