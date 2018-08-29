Knowah Truth Ferguson was sentenced for attempted murder and conspiracy in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Tom Zytaruk/Black Press Media)

Hamilton, Ont., hitman sentenced for 2015 attempted murder in Richmond

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy

The second man hired from Hamilton, Ont., to kill a man in Richmond in 2015 was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years in prison.

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy to commit the murder in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

The intended victim, who authorities have not publicly named, was not hurt in the attempted hit.

Minus time served, that means just shy of seven years total for Ferguson, who was 19 at the time of the offences. He pleaded guilty on May 17.

The other man connected to the plot, Gino Gavin McCall, who was 30 at the time, was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy last November.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton men facing conspiracy to commit murder charges in B.C.

The investigation into the attempted murder on April 10, 2015 “spanned the country,” said the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in a release.

“Investigators believed that this was a highly planned and targeted attempt that saw contracted hit men travel to British Columbia from Ontario for the purposes of killing the intended target,” the CFSEU said.

The victim is “well-known for gang involvement.”


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Residents of B.C. ‘bible belt’ city say pot stores should be legal
Next story
American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Just Posted

Rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised at Langley City Hall

Says because city has accommodated ‘one identifiable group (it) now must accommodate all others’

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

VIDEO: Smoke forces seniors games indoors

Tongue-in-cheek competition pits teams from Lower Mainland care homes against each other

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

House movers take out power line in Langley

Electricity cut to nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Hamilton, Ont., hitman sentenced for 2015 attempted murder in Richmond

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Facebook and Instagram will charge tax on online advertisements for their Canadian operations

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

City of Fernie and CIMCO Refrigeration in violation of workplace laws: WorkSafeBC

Burnaby Mounties urge caution as ‘sextortation’ scams on the rise

Mounties say to report any incidents to the police

Most Read