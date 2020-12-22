Handgun, drugs found on wanted man nabbed in Walnut Grove

The suspect was already serving time for an armed robbery

The CFSEU said a gun, drugs, and cash were seized from a man wanted Canada-wide when he was arrested in Langley this month. (CFSEU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

An illegally parked car in Walnut Grove led anti-gang officers to arrest a wanted man and to seize drugs and an illegal gun.

The incident began on Friday, Dec. 18, when officers with the Combined Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU)’s uniformed gang enforcement team were patrolling in the 20400 block of 88th Avenue, said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

An officer noticed that one car was illegally parked, and a check on its ownership revealed it belonged to Keith Alcock, a 40-year-old who was wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Alcock is still serving a seven-year, eight-month sentence for armed robbery, robbery with a firearm, and breach of probation, Winpenny said.

Two officers arrived to keep an eye on the car, while the first officer on the scene headed into a nearby store to see if the owner of the car was there, Winpenny said.

It was then that Alcock returned to his car, where he was arrested without incident by the waiting officers.

Officers allegedly found drugs in his clothing and in the car, believed to be crystal meth, cocaine, and fentanyl, Winpenny said.

Police also turned up a handgun, and photos of the seized items also show a small portable safe.

“The drugs have been sent for testing and additional charges against Alcock are pending,” said Winpenny. “Alcock has been returned to jail to finish serving his current sentence.”

“We are glad that our officers were able to take this violent offender, along with a firearm, and potentially deadly drugs off the street before anyone was injured,” Winpenny said.

