Hardware store security assaulted by woman in Langley

This woman allegedly assaulted a loss prevention officer at the Langley Home Depot earlier this month. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked a loss prevention officer in a hardware store earlier this month.

The incident took place in the Langley Home Depot on Oct. 12.

The woman is Caucasian, 40 to 50 years old, with long dark hair. She was wearing a black sweater and pants.

Langley RCMP are looking for thieves who made off with spools of wire, among other recent crimes under investigation around the community.

Police are also looking into these incidents:

• A man allegedly stole liquor from the Aldergrove BC Liquor Store on Sept. 27.

• A scooter was stolen from a Brookswood home on Oct. 10.

• A Trek Marlin bicycle worth about $650 was stolen from a Willoughby home on Oct. 17.

• Nine spools of wire, valued at more than $5,000, were stolen from a business in North Langley sometime overnight on Oct. 15, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

• A man allegedly stole a pair of Timberland boots from the Otter Co-op on Oct. 17.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

A Trek bicycle was stolen in Willoughby. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

This man allegedly stole boots from the Otter Co-Op. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A man who allegedly stole alcohol from an Aldergrove liquor store. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A scooter that was stolen earlier this fall. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)