Harrison Pointe COVID-19 outbreak over

An outbreak announced on Nov. 9 is now over

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Langley seniors home has been declared over by Fraser Health.

The outbreak at Harrison Pointe was declared on Nov. 9, when it was announced that two residents and four staff members at the home had tested positive for COVID-19.

A Fraser Health rapid response team was sent to the site.

As usual during outbreaks, visitors were restricted, staff and resident movement inside the facility was limited, and cleaning and infection controls were enhanced.

Harrison Pointe is located in Langley Township on 216th Street near the Langley Regional Airport.

It was one of five locations where outbreaks were declared over on Dec. 21.

Another five outbreaks at different seniors facilities were declared on the same day.

