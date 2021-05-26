Have a say in Langley School District budget for upcoming year

Public input is accepted until the end of May.

The Langley School District, with its head office in Murrayville, will have a virtual budget open house this year. People can submit their questions and suggestions online Wednesday, May 26 until May 31. (Langley Advance Times file)

The Langley Board of Education invites local residents to take part in the Virtual Budget Open House to gather information on the district’s budget for school year 2021/22.

The district normally hosts an in-person event every year, but due to the impact of COVID-19, it is now being done as remote participation.

This is an opportunity for the school district to update the public on progress with the budget and to provide an outlet for questions or concerns regarding the 2021/2022 operating budget. With the information received at this virtual open house, the board encourages the public to provide feedback prior to the third reading of the budget bylaw in June.

The district accepts questions and feedback from the public between Wednesday, May 26 and Monday, May 31.

Beginning Wednesday, members of the public are invited to do the following:

• View the Budget 2021-2022 slide show presentation provided by secretary-treasurer Brian Iseli, and

• Fill out the online form which will be posted below to ask your questions or provide feedback related to the budget.

For more information and instructions, visit the district website at sd35.bc.ca. Click here for the budget open house details.

Langley School District