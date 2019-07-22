Police cordoned off 201st Street near Michaud Crescent Monday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Hazmat incident closes down Langley City street

One person is believed to be dead, police said

One person is believed to be deceased after a hazardous materials incident in Langley City on Monday, but police say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is still underway, but police believe one victim has died in an apartment on 201st Street, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The death is not considered suspicious, but because there may be hazardous material in the suite, first responders are moving cautiously to access the apartment unit, van Herk said.

The incident saw part of 201st Street south of Michaud Crescent closed off as City firefighters, RCMP, and a hazardous materials team arrived at the scene in the late afternoon.

Several units near the affected suite were evacuated, van Herk said.

A resident of the area, who gave her name as Robin, said Langley RCMP told her not to enter her home on 201st street, but did not go into0 detail.

“We just received a call from the police not to go home, that there was an incident.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Some residents of 201st Street near Michaud Crescent were not allowed into their homes Monday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple fire department units responded to a report of a hazardous substance in the area of 201st Street near Michaud Crescent Monday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Several ambulances attended the 201st Street near Michaud Crescent Monday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Emergency responders were called to 201st Street near Michaud Crescent Monday afternoon after an apparently fatal hazmat incident in an apartment. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

Just Posted

VIDEO: Hazmat incident closes down Langley City street

One person is believed to be dead, police said

Langley chamber of commerce upset about lack of funding for SkyTrain

An uncertain future for the extension to Langley is due to the budget

Felt absence of Mark Warawa marks 107th Aldergrove Fair fast draw

Wife and Langley MLAs Mary Polak and Rich Coleman honoured Warawa with a 20-person gun salute

Michael J. Fox’s former bandmate takes Willoughby stage

Langley’s Bez Arts Hub owner Russ Rosen plays Summer Festival Series this Thursday

Langley’s Erin Lee wins Kelowna MJT titles

Third in a row for 14-year-old golfer

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

Pride flags stolen from Lower Mainland church

Went missing sometime Friday night, says Maple Ridge reverend

25 new wheelchair-accessible cabins open at Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Maple Bay Campground is now home to 25 new wheelchair friendly cabins, a first for BC Parks

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Most Read