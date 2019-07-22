VIDEO: Hazmat incident closes down Langley City street

One person is believed to be dead, police said

One person is believed to be deceased after a hazardous materials incident in Langley City on Monday, but police say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is still underway, but police believe one victim has died in an apartment on 201st Street, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The death is not considered suspicious, but because there may be hazardous material in the suite, first responders are moving cautiously to access the apartment unit, van Herk said.

The incident saw part of 201st Street south of Michaud Crescent closed off as City firefighters, RCMP, and a hazardous materials team arrived at the scene in the late afternoon.

Several units near the affected suite were evacuated, van Herk said.

A resident of the area, who gave her name as Robin, said Langley RCMP told her not to enter her home on 201st street, but did not go into0 detail.

“We just received a call from the police not to go home, that there was an incident.”

Some residents of 201st Street near Michaud Crescent were not allowed into their homes Monday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple fire department units responded to a report of a hazardous substance in the area of 201st Street near Michaud Crescent Monday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Several ambulances attended the 201st Street near Michaud Crescent Monday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)