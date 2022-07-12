Langley resident Bounxong Sirimangkone bought a Lotto Max ticket to celebrate Canada Day, and was in disbelief after learning almost a year later that he won the Lotto Max Extra prize of $500,000 from the July 2, 2021 draw. (BCLC)

He waited almost a year to check his lottery ticket. It was a winner.

Langley man plans to use $500,00 prize to travel and study

Bounxong Sirimangkone bought a Lotto Max ticket to celebrate Canada Day, and was in disbelief after learning, almost a year later, that he’d won the Lotto Max Extra prize of $500,000 from the July 2, 2021 draw.

The Langley resident made the discovery after checking the BCLC Lotto! app at home.

“I couldn’t believe I won. It was so exciting,” said Sirimangkone, who purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K on 88th Avenue in Langley.

He plans on using his winnings to travel and study.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $64 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Players can purchase tickets at lottery retailers or at PlayNow.com. Winning numbers and group release forms can be found online at www.bclc.com.

Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices with the BCLC Lotto! app.

