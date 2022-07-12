He waited almost a year to check his lottery ticket. It was a winner.

Langley man plans to use $500,00 prize to travel and study

Bounxong Sirimangkone bought a Lotto Max ticket to celebrate Canada Day, and was in disbelief after learning, almost a year later, that he’d won the Lotto Max Extra prize of $500,000 from the July 2, 2021 draw.

The Langley resident made the discovery after checking the BCLC Lotto! app at home.

“I couldn’t believe I won. It was so exciting,” said Sirimangkone, who purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K on 88th Avenue in Langley.

He plans on using his winnings to travel and study.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $64 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

