Albert Huynh cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on June 28, 2021. Heat warnings have been posted across a much of British Columbia as Environment Canada predicts temperatures up to 40 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Albert Huynh cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on June 28, 2021. Heat warnings have been posted across a much of British Columbia as Environment Canada predicts temperatures up to 40 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

Environment Canada says the heat may not relent until Saturday

Heat warnings have been posted across much of British Columbia as Environment Canada predicts temperatures up to 40 C in some regions.

The warnings cover an area from the inner south coast, including Victoria and Metro Vancouver, to the Okanagan, and as far north as the Bulkley Valley and Terrace and Kitimat on the northern coast.

The weather office says highs in many areas away from the water could reach the upper 30s, but the mercury is expected to nudge 40 C for locations including Kamloops, Vernon, the Okanagan and Boundary regions and much of the Kootenay.

Environment Canada says the heat may not relent until Saturday.

The B.C. government issued an alert about the coming heat wave last week, urging people to make a plan to stay safe and either identify cooler areas in their home or find a community cooling area such as local libraries or malls.

The situation has also worsened the wildfire situation with two dozen fires starting in the last two days, although the fire burning near Lytton remains the only wildfire of note and is still considered out of control.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
2 Surrey men charged with murder in Whistler shooting that killed suspected gangster, friend
Next story
Langley school trustee David Tod won’t be running again

Just Posted

Jordan Daniel Goggin is the suspect in four shootings in Langley that killed two and injured two more. He was killed by police Monday morning. (IHIT/Special to Black Press Media)
Surveillance images show Langley shooter

A buggy and medical debris at the parking lot in Langley City where a woman was shot and critically injured Monday. A vigil is being organized for nearby Innes Corners Plaza. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Informal vigil to support Langley’s vulnerable in wake of shooting

The feeling you get when you win your event and break a provincial record. LOSC swimmers Katie Schroeder, Yeonwoo Choi, Madisen Jacques and Leila Fack celebrate their 4X50 medley win at the B.C. Summer Provincial Championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Olympians Swim Club shines at B.C.provincial championships

Members of ‘Team Sarah’ take part in the 2021 Tour de Cure. (Flickr/BC Cancer Foundation)
Volunteers needed in Chilliwack and beyond for Tour de Cure fundraiser