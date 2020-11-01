(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Heavy rain expected to drench Lower Mainland, western Vancouver Island early in the week

Weather system is expected to hit parts of B.C.’s south coast

People living on western Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland should get ready pull out their umbrellas Monday (Nov. 2) after enjoying a sunny weekend, as a upwards of 50 millimetres is expected to fall on the region starting Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a frontal system is expected to “rapidly intensify” as it approaches the B.C. coast Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the system is expected to stall over western Vancouver Island, drenching the area with between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain until Tuesday morning.

In Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and up over the Howe Sound, the system is expected to bring 50 to 75 millimetres of rain between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley City mom spent $16,000 on a fence to keep her kids safe, only to have the City tear it down
Next story
VIDEO: Police name two victims killed in night of horror in Quebec City

Just Posted

Voters went for NDP candidates in Langley and Langley East ridings after years of Liberal MLAs. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley citizen wants electoral reform so his vote matters

Letter writer says Langley votes were ignored because there are no swing ridings here

(Black Press Media files)
Heavy rain expected to drench Lower Mainland, western Vancouver Island early in the week

Weather system is expected to hit parts of B.C.’s south coast

Wout Brouwer of Langley shared this picture of some celebrating Halloween from McMillan Island under a rare blue moon as seen from the south end of the Jacob Haldi Bridge on Oct. 30. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: McMillan Island under a blue moon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley City resident Kim Choiniere, seen here in front of her home in the 20900 block of 48th Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, said she spent $16,000 on a fence to keep her kids safe, only to have the City tear it out (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City mom spent $16,000 on a fence to keep her kids safe, only to have the City tear it down

It was three feet over the property line

Jerusha, 14, from Langley made her own Halloween costume, a tribute to the Demogorgon, one of the monsters from the Stranger Things series (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A successful COVID-compliant Halloween has Art’s Nursery thinking about the next big holiday

Considering holding a Christmas event, general manager reveals

A K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

Prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

A screenshot from a video showing a white SUV that police said a woman was carried into in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)
VIDEO: Police investigating after video shows woman carried into SUV in Vancouver

‘Suspicious incident’ being probed by police

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

A man wears a mask at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Why masks are required upon entry to airports in Vancouver & Edmonton – but not Abbotsford

General manager say rules provide ‘flexibility’ while following federal guideline

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

Most Read