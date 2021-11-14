Heavy rain floods roads in Langley

Caution by motorists urged when driving through pooled water

A car waded through a puddle at the intersection of 200th Street and 91A Avenue on Sunday morning, as a heavy rainstorm hit. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Heavy rain is flooding roads in Langley and drivers are being urged to be careful.

A Township of Langley post on Sunday, Nov. 14, warned of flooding at 26142 28th Avenue, and on 272nd Street, north of 43 Avenue.

There were also reports of significant water pooling on the Highway 1 westbound 200th Street off-ramp.

𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 – 𝗡𝗼𝘃. 𝟭𝟯-𝟭𝟰: Due to ongoing heavy rain, some roadways in Langley are experiencing flooding including 272 St north of 43 Ave, and 26142 – 28th Ave. https://t.co/mo2qRPVX6r — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) November 14, 2021

Drivers were advised to exercise caution when driving through pooling water “even if you feel your vehicle is capable of doing so.”

Drivers must follow all signage and detour routes in the event roadways are closed.

To report flooding, Langley residents are asked to call the Engineering Division at 604-532-7300, weekdays from 8:30am – 4:30pm.

In the event of a service emergency or concern that requires immediate attention outside of regular business hours, call the engineering operations emergency line at 604-543-6700.

For additional resources and information, visit Flood Response.

READ ALSO: Parts of the Lower Mainland to be drenched by up to 150 millimetres of rain by Monday

Environment Canada said Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley, Whistler and parts of the Sunshine Coast could get 100 millimetres of rain while the Howe Sound and the eastern Fraser Valley could see as much as 150 millimetres.

The rain was expected to be heaviest Sunday afternoon and night ahead of the cold front, easing Monday as the cold front pushes it out of the region.

READ ALSO: Separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for parts of the south coast and southern Interior.

It was the second so-called atmospheric river to sweep over B.C. in the last four weeks and was expected to arrive as snow in the Boundary region, East and West Columbia, Kootenay Lake and the West Kootenay.

LangleySevere weather