Snow seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning in the Fraser Valley region, calling for heavy snow on and near the Coquihalla Highway.

In a weather bulletin posted Wednesday, the national weather agency said that snow will begin in earnest on Thursday evening with periods of snow persisting well into the weekend.

Initial forecasts are calling for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow along the Allison Pass, Coquihalla Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Meanwhile, Rogers Pass, Helmer Lake, as well as the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector are expected to see five to 10 centimetres of snow.

The weather agency added that strong southwesterly winds will introduce warmer air overnight, however, making it possible for the snow to become mixed with rain over parts of southern B.C.

“In advance of what could be a busy period for holiday travel, please keep an eye on route forecasts and be prepared for winter road conditions,” the bulletin reads.

ALSO READ: Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver goes wrong way on major one-way Langley street
Next story
Online survey to help shape future of Langley City announced

Just Posted

Aldergrove grandpa wins $250K just in time for Christmas

Retired hobby farmer Keith Colonval took a pit stop for some gingerale when he struck luck

Aldergrove’s Light-Up Christmas parade ‘an overwhelming success’

26th years of spreading Christmas cheer in Aldergrove

Kodiaks face weekend of loss after Abbotsford victory

Fourth place team struggles to score big

Langley Township will debate adding a dozen RCMP officers

It’s unknown how many officers will be added, how quickly

Online survey to help shape future of Langley City announced

Residents input sought on proposals that would increase housing to prepare for rapid transit

VIDEO: Driver goes wrong way on major one-way Langley street

A driver has posted dash cam footage after a potentially dangerous incident

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Share Now, formerly Car2go, to halt service in Vancouver, Montreal

Operations to close in New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Florence

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online

Women connects ‘women with low self-esteem’ or others with prison inmates

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

VIDEO: What the flush? Abbotsford toilet generating online buzz

Abbotsford restaurant Spice Kitchen has attracted the attention online of toilet aficionados

Most Read