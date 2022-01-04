A total of five centimetres is expected to fall from now through this evening across Metro Vancouver, Jan. 4. (Black Press Media files)

Heavy snowfall this morning may cause travel delays, Environment Canada warns

Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, nothing for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver saying that heavy snow during the morning hours may cause travel delays.

A total of five centimetres is expected to fall from now through this evening across Metro Vancouver, Jan. 4.

Pockets of heavy flurries will occur across the North Shore, Metro Vancouver’s northeast, Burnaby and New Westminster, reducing visibility and causing snow to quickly accumulate on roads and walkways.

They note that the potential for impacting morning and afternoon commuters is high.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The flurries began last night and will continue this morning, but it’s difficult to predict the timing, Environment Canada says, but they should diminish by early evening.

No snowfall warning has been issued for the Fraser Valley as of 7:30 a.m., but heavy snow is falling and has accumulated on roadways.

Environment Canada’s Abbotsford weather station predicts two to four centimetres of snow will fall by noon.

