Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Heavy winds to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley today

50 to 70 km/h winds to blow from southeast, then southwest; snowfall expected on Coquihalla Highway

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will be hit by heavy winds throughout the day, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Winds from 50 to 70 kilometres an hour will first sweep in from the southeast, then from the southwest as an intense frontal system generating over the inner south coast of B.C.

The weather statement has been put into effect for the following area.

Metro Vancouver:

  • Central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
  • North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
  • Northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
  • Southeast including Surrey and Langley
  • Southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley:

  • Central including Chilliwack
  • East including Hope
  • West including Abbotsford

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

From Hope to Merritt, a total of 15 to 25 centimeters is expected to fall from today until Wednesday, Nov. 10. The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight.

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherlowermainland

Previous story
The Money: Today’s veterans fighting Ottawa for equality with previous generations
Next story
‘Lytton still exists’: Woman irked at PM saying fire-ravaged village gone as locals await aid

Just Posted

In 2018, the public could gather for a Remembrance Day service in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City asks public to attend Remembrance Day service virtually

RCMP say the green rock-like substance found is suspected fentanyl. (Langley RCMP)
RCMP seize estimated 7,000 lethal doses of fentanyl in Langley raid

Langley’s Mark Laskin pictured with the victorious Canadian Show Jumping Team at the 2018 Longines Nations’ Cup in Ocala, FL. François Lamontagne, Eric Lamaze, Mark Laskin (centre), Ian Millar, and Tiffany Foster. (Starting Gate Communications/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Laskin Resigns as Canadian Show Jumping Team Chef d’Equipe

(Langley City graphic)
Langley City is looking for volunteers to serve on committees