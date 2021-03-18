Help RCMP locate 32-year-old missing Langley woman

Shanalee Dawn Farrow was last seen in Delta on Monday

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to locate 32-year-old Shanalee Dawn Farrow. She was last seen in Delta on March 15. (Langley RCMP)

RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing Langley woman.

Shanalee Dawn Farrow, 32, was last seen on Monday (March 15) in Delta, according to Cpl. Holly Largy.

“She is of no fixed address and her family is concerned for her well-being,” she said.

Farrow is described as Caucasian, about 5’2” tall, weighs about 122 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

“It is possible she may still be in the Delta (or the) Tsawwassen area, or may have traveled to Nanaimo,” Largy said.

Anyone with information that might assist police to locate Farrow is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

LangleyLangley RCMPmissing person