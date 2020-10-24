Here’s how many mail ballots will need to be counted in Abbotsford & Mission

Thousands of people have either voted early or requested mail-in ballots. (Black Press Media File)

Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight, but mail-in ballots won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6. That means when we know who wins each race will depend on how many people cast a ballot by mail, rather than in person.

In the Central Fraser Valley, though, there will be less counting to do than in many other ridings.

All four Abbotsford and Mission-area ridings saw fewer vote-by-mail packages requested than the provincial average.

Across the province, 20.7 per cent of registered voters had requested a ballot as of Friday at midnight.

Here’s the proportion of mail ballots requested, the total number of registered voters and the proportion of mail ballots requested locally:

Abbotsford-Mission: 8,119 / 47,043 / 17%

Abbotsford South: 7,425 / 44,896 / 17%

Abbotsford West: 5,231 / 39,087 / 13%

Maple Ridge-Mission: 9,088 / 47,042 / 19%

