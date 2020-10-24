Here’s how many mail ballots will need to be counted in Abbotsford & Mission

Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight, but mail-in ballots won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6. That means when we know who wins each race will depend on how many people cast a ballot by mail, rather than in person.
In the Central Fraser Valley, though, there will be less counting to do than in many other ridings.
All four Abbotsford and Mission-area ridings saw fewer vote-by-mail packages requested than the provincial average.
Across the province, 20.7 per cent of registered voters had requested a ballot as of Friday at midnight.
Here’s the proportion of mail ballots requested, the total number of registered voters and the proportion of mail ballots requested locally:
Abbotsford-Mission: 8,119 / 47,043 / 17%
Abbotsford South: 7,425 / 44,896 / 17%
Abbotsford West: 5,231 / 39,087 / 13%
Maple Ridge-Mission: 9,088 / 47,042 / 19%
