Sex offender Kenneth Kirton, 55, failed to return to his halfway house April 11, prompting a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. (Courtesy Vancouver Police Department)

Sex offender Kenneth Kirton, 55, failed to return to his halfway house April 11, prompting a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. (Courtesy Vancouver Police Department)

High-risk sex offender missing from Vancouver, wanted Canada-wide

Kenneth Kirton, 55, is serving a 10-year supervision order from a 1987 sexual assault

A dangerous sex offender is missing after failing to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Monday (April 11).

Kenneth Kirton, 55, is on a 10-year supervision order, following a 1987 sexual assault conviction. The Vancouver Police Department has been monitoring him since March 2020.

On Monday evening, they noticed that Kirton didn’t return to his lodgings, prompting a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Kirton is 5’6,” 160 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen clean shaven, wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. He also has multiple tattoos, according to VPD.

Anyone who sees Kirton or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Arrest in alleged machete holdup at Langley convenience store

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual assaultVancouver Police

Previous story
Driver pleads guilty to killing pedestrian in Maple Ridge in 2018

Just Posted

Langley Rivermen celebrated their playoff win over Victoria Grizzlies Friday, April 8 at George Preston arena. (Garrett James/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Rivermen win first round of BCHL playoffs

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, announced a new team that will support 25 people in Langley who are at risk of homelessness because of complex mental health needs. The team is expected to be up and running as soon as this summer. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
New Langley team to aid people at high risk of homelessness

Redwoods Golf Course in Walnut Grove will see its greens closed for four months starting later this April, for pipeline construction. (Langley Advance Times files)
Pipeline construction to close links on Langley golf course

A 35-year-old man was arrested and a stolen car was recovered by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team following a robbery at a Langley convenience store by a man who allegedly used a machete. (IMPACT)
Arrest in alleged machete holdup at Langley convenience store