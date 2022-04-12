High-risk sex offender missing from Vancouver, wanted Canada-wide

Sex offender Kenneth Kirton, 55, failed to return to his halfway house April 11, prompting a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. (Courtesy Vancouver Police Department)

A dangerous sex offender is missing after failing to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Monday (April 11).

Kenneth Kirton, 55, is on a 10-year supervision order, following a 1987 sexual assault conviction. The Vancouver Police Department has been monitoring him since March 2020.

On Monday evening, they noticed that Kirton didn’t return to his lodgings, prompting a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Kirton is 5’6,” 160 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen clean shaven, wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. He also has multiple tattoos, according to VPD.

Anyone who sees Kirton or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Arrest in alleged machete holdup at Langley convenience store

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual assaultVancouver Police