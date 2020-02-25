A resident was passing out flyers in the Eastern Hillsides of Chilliwack in 2018 after neighbours found out a pedophile and high-risk sex offender is living nearby. He is now facing a new criminal charge from Jan. 2, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

High-risk sex offender, who triggered protests in Fraser Valley, back in court

Chilliwack residents wanted James Conway gone from residential neighbourhood two years ago

Two years ago, residents of a Chilliwack neighbourhood tried to have a high-risk sex offender removed from the community. Now he faces another alleged incident involving an underage person.

High-risk sex offender James William Conway.

James William Conway was in court Tuesday under section 810 of the criminal code involving a person under the age of 16 fearing a sexual offence will be committed.

Conway is not in custody, and first appeared on this file on Jan. 9.

Conway, who is developmentally disabled, was first in the news in 2016 when some residents in Abbotsford and then Mission were angry about his presence in their communities.

In 2017, he moved to Chilliwack, something the mayor at the time, Sharon Gaetz was not happy about. She said she was told as a courtesy that he was moving to a remote location in the city.

• READ MORE: Mayor not happy about high-risk sex offender moving to Chilliwack

He was living in that undisclosed location until 2018 when the then 43-year-old was spotted wearing an electronic ankle monitor in an Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood.

High-risk sex offender James Conway.

Conway has a criminal history which includes three sexual offences against children, including sexual interference of a person under 16, as well as sexual assault, arson damaging property, failure to comply with disposition and breach of recognizance.

Residents in the area near where he was living under 24-hour supervision in a house owned by the government of B.C. were angry. Flyers were distributed warning the community about his presence.

Gaetz then re-affirmed her displeasure about the situation. She said in June 2018 that she spoke with the head of B.C. Corrections and a representative for Community Living B.C. to ask questions and express her emphasis on residents feeling safe.

“I expressed also my request, even though I have no authority, that they remove him from our community for the safety of the residents and for his own safety,” Gaetz said in 2018. “People are angry and people are upset.”

Days later, dozens of protesters gathered outside the home where he was living with placards that said things like “Protect Our Neighbourhood” and “Public Access to NSOR!”, a reference to the National Sex Offender Registry.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Mayor and neighbours protest high-risk sex offender in town

• READ MORE: VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

It’s unclear whether or not Conway is still living in Chilliwack, but his latest file, which is from an alleged incident on Jan. 2, 2020, occurred in Chilliwack

Conway, who also has the alias Jamie Conway, according to Court Services Online, is next due in court on that file on March 17.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

High-risk sex offender James Conway.

High-risk sex offender James Conway.

Previous story
B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death
Next story
‘Intemperate, insulting’: B.C. teacher reprimanded for online comments about religion

Just Posted

A look at proposed plans for Langley City’s Nicomekl River District

Public meeting is about ‘fine-tuning’ plan; CAO

Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators will play for bronze

Knocked out of finals at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament in Langley

Multiple medals for Langley swimmers at Swim BC Age Group championships

Vancouver event drew 500 from across the province

Langley retirees reflect on being bullied as children before Pink Shirt Day

Annual anti-bullying campaign is Feb. 26

WEATHER: Showers in the forecast for Langley

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

‘Intemperate, insulting’: B.C. teacher reprimanded for online comments about religion

John William Yetman made the comments in response to a Facebook invitation to Open Mosque Day B.C.

High-risk sex offender, who triggered protests in Fraser Valley, back in court

Chilliwack residents wanted James Conway gone from residential neighbourhood two years ago

Surrey reduces cab business licence fees to match ride-hailing industry

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade petition asks government to remove ‘archaic’ taxi boundaries

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

UPDATE: 14 arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says hospital parking doesn’t need to be so stressful

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Most Read