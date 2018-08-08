Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Seabird Island

Fire crews on scene

A brush fire near Seabird Island has closed Highway 7 in both directions and

The fire is approximately four kilometres north of Seabird Island Road and is just off Highway 7, with brush burning up the hillside near the bluffs.

Agassiz, Popkum and Seabird Island fire departments are on scene, working with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who have four helicopters dumping water buckets on the 0.5-hectare fire.

Highway 1 is recommended as an alternate route.

Updates to come.

 

A grass fire off of Highway 7 has now closed the highway about four kilometres north of Seabird Island.

Previous story
Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15
Next story
Scientists probe ‘next steps’ after emaciated orca finally spotted in B.C. waters

Just Posted

Cap house sizes & ban pot greenhouses on B.C. farmland, panel tells province

Panel’s interim report says province should make it easier to penalize rule-breakers

Illegal salmon selling claim disputed by Cheam chief Ernie Crey

Feds are dragging their feet on renewing a deal that would make sales legal, Crey said

Crash sends one to hospital in Langley

A BMW driver is facing a ticket.

Langley volleyball player comfortably stationed on her backside

Overcoming her sore back end, Danielle Ellis quickly fell in love with sitting volleyball at age 16.

Photos: bear visits Langley neighbourhood

Stroll through 20600 block of 95A Avenue captured by photographer

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Seabird Island

Fire crews on scene

Man charged after North Delta road rage with bear spray

Mahamed Halane, 28, of Surrey has been charged with assault with a weapon

Update: Highway 3 closed as BC Wildfire fights grass fire near Hedley

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Air quality advisory issued for eastern Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

People are encouraged to seek out air-conditioned spaces

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Most Read