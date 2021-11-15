Province shuts down Highway 1 at Abbotsford due to rising flood waters

Highway now closed, cutting off Chilliwack from rest of Lower Mainland

The view from high above Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford on Monday, Nov. 15. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Highway 1 has been closed Monday night (Nov. 15) in Abbotsford.

The province initially said the closure would take place at 7 p.m., but social media posts indicate it has been done sooner. The closure is necessary due to rising waters on the Sumas River and is in both directions between Sumas Way (Highway 11) and No. 3 Road.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported at about 5:30 p.m. that the flood waters have breached the highway east of Whatcom Road.

They said they are continuing to evacuate stranded motorists, have cleared a “large amount” of passenger vehicles and are working to clear commercial vehicles.

The APD also advised that motorists attempting to get through Abbotsford to Chilliwack and Hope won’t be able to because no back routes or detours are open due to an evacuation order for Sumas Prairie.

Highway 7 also remains closed due to flooding and debris.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff will continue to monitor the highway and they say will reopen it as soon as there is no threat to safety.

The announcement was made at 4 p.m. on Monday.

More to come.

⚠️ #BCHwy1 – CLOSED in both directions in #Abbotsford between Sumas Way and No. 3 Rd due to flooding. Estimated time of opening unavailable, please avoid the area. ⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2021

Motorists attempting to get through Abbotsford into the Eastern Fraser Valley tonight (Chilliwack & Hope) wont be able to pass though Abbotsford. No backroads or detours are available as Sumas Prairie is under Evacuation Order — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 16, 2021

HIGHWAY ALERT – The AbbyPD has closed Hwy #1 East / West bound (Sumas to No 3Rd). Heavy water flows east of Whatcom Road have breached the Hwy. Emergency crews are on scene attempting to clear the stopped vehicle traffic. Please exit the highway west of Mt Lehman — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 16, 2021

READ MORE: B.C. STORM: 275 people rescued from Agassiz landslides, 500 in warming shelters in Hope

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@hopestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather