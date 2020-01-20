Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

Investigators are probing the shooting death of man at a Burnaby gas station Sunday.
On Monday morning, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was investigating a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station at Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way around 6:30 p.m.
The death is the third homicide in Metro Vancouver this weekend, after a man was found dead in a Vancouver movie theatre parking lot and a woman was found dead in her home.
Neither the name of the victims nor any suspects have been released.
More to come.