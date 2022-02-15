Homicide team investigates fatal stabbing in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police officers place a tent over evidence to protect it in case of rain following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 15) at Inspiration Park at the corner of Simon Avenue and Emerson Street. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A 30-year-old man who was stabbed Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 15) in Abbotsford has died of his injuries.

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said the investigation is now being transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Walker said an officer was driving in the area of Simon Avenue and Emerson Street at about 2:20 p.m. when he was flagged down by a passerby, who said that a person had been stabbed.

The victim was located in Inspiration Park at the corner of Simon and Emerson in central Abbotsford, west of Gladwin Road. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police reported at about 6 p.m. that he had since died.

Walker said police do not have any suspects at this time.

Simon Avenue is blocked to traffic between Gladwin Road and Emerson Street. Investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours.

Walker said anyone with information or who might have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

This is the second stabbing in Abbotsford on Tuesday. At around midnight, an officer found an injured man walking in the 2000 block of Abbotsford Way and confirmed he had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A K9 unit was on the scene of a stabbing Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 15) in the area of Simon Avenue and Emerson Street in Abbotsford. The victim, a 30-year-old man, later died in hospital. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)