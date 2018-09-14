Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters after the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler, Sept. 14, 2018. (UBCM)

Horgan doubles down on no bridge tolls for Port Mann, Golden Ears

BC Liberals question where the Massey Tunnel replacement, Hwy. 1 upgrades are

B.C.’s premier said that he’s still supportive of nixing the tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges, one year after they were removed.

“I do not accept the notion that taking the burden off of people South of the Fraser to travel and move goods and services around the Lower Mainland, that was a negative,” Horgan told reporters in Whistler Friday, following the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

Removing tolls from the two Lower Mainland bridges was a campaign promise oft-credited with winning Surrey seats for the BC NDP.

READ MORE: $16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Horgan downplayed the notion that eliminating the Port Mann tolls was putting added pressure on Hwy. 1.

“We have to amend and adjust and that’s what the Mayors’ Council is doing.”

Despite that, BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson took aim at Massey Tunnel replacement delays.

It’s been one year since the province put the tunnel replacement project on hold to carry out an independent technical review.

READ MORE: New Pattullo Bridge expected to open in 2023

According to the former government, their replacement 10-lane bridge would save commuters an average of 30 minutes per day and reduce collisions by 35 per cent.

“We have the biggest traffic bottleneck in western Canada, the [Massey] Tunnel,” said Wilkinson.

“They’ve cancelled the further expansion of the freeway from 200 Street in the valley… and dumped the cost of the [Pattullo Bridge] onramps onto the City of Surrey, which can’t afford it.”

