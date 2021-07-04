Langley Township firefighters put away the boards they had brought to help, if necessary, a horse stuck in a ravine on Friday, July 2 in South Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Horse rescued from South Langley ravine

Township firefighters were ready to help the horse on Friday morning

Langley Township firefighters helped out with a horse rescue on the morning of Friday, July 2, after the animal got stuck in a ravine.

Two crews of Township firefighters arrived at the rural property in the 21400 block of 8th Avenue at about 10 a.m. to assist the horse’s owner and a neighbour.

In the end, firefighters said very little help was needed. Once they got down to the horse, the owner and neighbour managed to convince it to walk out up and out of the ravine.

Langley Township firefighters take part in large animal rescues a few times a year, often horses or cattle that have become stuck in mud, ditches, or on their back in a low-lying area where they can’t roll over to get up.

In this case, the heavy equipment firefighters use was not needed.

