Housing tops worry list for more than half of Metro Vancouver residents: poll

23 per cent are ‘significantly negatively affected’ by it

Nearly half of all Metro Vancouver residents believe that the housing crisis is the biggest issue facing B.C. today, a poll released Thursday by Insights West suggests.

The next highest concern was healthcare, coming in at just nine per cent.

Among millennials, who in some parts of the region could be waiting 160 years to afford a downpayment, the consensus was even stronger with 72 per cent calling it their biggest concern.

Renters, who face below one per cent vacancy rates in many cities in the region, were similarly worried.

Foreign buyers were the top cause of the housing crisis in residents’ minds, with 51 per cent blaming them for the lack of affordable places to live.

Shadow flipping, money laundering and overall population growth across the region were all neck in neck in second place, with just under a quarter blaming city zoning rules and immigration.

Despite the overwhelming agreement that the housing crisis is the biggest issue facing the province right now, a full 23 per cent of people said it had “no impact” on them.

A quarter of those asked said it had a “medium negative impact.”

By the numbers: