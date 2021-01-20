How to support kids: Langley Children host expert Kim Barthel for virtual talk

How do we support our children to be their best selves?

That is exactly the question award-winning occupational therapist Kim Barthel will be addressing in an upcoming virtual talk hosted by the Langley Children Committee, a collaboration of child-serving agencies and public partners in the community.

“We love to offer workshops and presentations on topics that matter to Langley parents, from learning about how children develop in the early years to helping kids navigate through mental health challenges, to understanding normal adolescent development,” said Alicia Rempel, with the committee.

Barthel has been helping families and individuals with mental health challenges for 37 years.

Next week she will be giving a presentation virtually on Jan. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. titled, Supporting our Children to Be Their Best Selves.

“Given the current climate of stress and anxiety and beyond, families are struggling with supporting their children in the COVID-19 era,” said Barthel.

She said the invitation for her to come speak to the community came as families and professionals look for strategies to make children feel safe, comfortable and have their mental health supported.

The areas Barthel will focus on is inspiration, understanding and strategies.

“So often, parents, teachers, therapists, support workers focus on behavior, ‘How do I get this behavior to stop?’” Barthel recounted. “And my approach is, ‘What is the behaviour, communicating?’

She argues “there is always a reason for why people do what they do.”

The Tuesday evening presentation will be a “facilitated interaction.”

“So even though I am going to share information, there will absolutely be an opportunity for questions and interaction with the people who attend,” Barthel assured.

For those wishing to find out more or to purchase tickets to the virtual talk, visit langleychildren.com/upcoming-events.

“We also aim to make most programs and events free,” said Rempel. “However, we would like to note that should anyone ever want to attend something we offer, but find the cost a barrier – please reach out.”

