This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

“Hugs Over Masks” event not coming to Langley school, district says

The anti-masking group based in Ontario is planning an event in Surrey

Messages circulating via social media that an anti-mask wearing group is planning to hold an event in Langley appear to be false.

Posters shared on Facebook claim that an Ontario-based group called Hugs Over Masks Nation will hold a weekly event at Douglas Park Community School in Langley City.

“Join us for the celebration of life and freedom,” the poster says, promising “potluck, music, mask-free zone, hugs encouraged.”

The poster is undated and simply says it takes place “weekly.”

However, the Langley RCMP say they have never had a call about any mass gathering at the site, and the Langley School District tweeted that it has not rented to such a group.

“We have no record of renting our school site to this group or any groups,” the district statement said.

“The school and District are not connected to the event or the group responsible for organizing it.”

The Hugs Over Masks Nation website does not currently list a Douglas Park event.

Instead, it lists an event at Surrey’s Holland Park on Sunday, Aug. 9 at noon.

Mask-wearing in some situations has been encouraged by many public health officials in Canada and around the world as one way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“If you are healthy, wearing a non-medical or cloth mask or face covering is a matter of personal choice and it might help to protect others,” according to the B.C. Centres for Disease Control. “This is because some people can spread the virus when they have very mild symptoms or may not know that they are infected.”

The BCCDC also recommends wearing masks for anyone who is sick or caring for someone with COVID-19, but notes that masks will have minimal effect if they are not used along with physical distancing and frequent hand washing. Children under two should not wear masks.

The province is currently in Phase 3 of re-opening after stricter regulations that began in March when numbers of coronavirus cases began spiking in B.C. and across the country.

Right now, the government recommends trying to limit the number of people in your “bubble” of household, family, and close friends.

Maintaining distance, and wearing masks when that is not possible, is recommended outside of the bubble.

“No handshaking or hugs with people outside of your bubble,” according to current Phase 3 guidelines.

The Langley Advance Times is attempting to contact a representative from Hugs Over Masks for a comment on whether there were ever plans for a Langley event.

The Hugs Over Masks website primarily mentions Ontario regulations, and most of the group’s scheduled events are to take place in that province.

The organization’s Twitter feed referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “scamdemic,” falsely claimed that “masks harm your health,” and commented on a story about the federal Conservative leadership race by calling Peter McKay a “global agenda puppet.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two people die in propane heated outdoor shower near Princeton
Next story
UPDATE: Harrison wildfire currently not a threat to recreation, other structures

Just Posted

“Hugs Over Masks” event not coming to Langley school, district says

The anti-masking group based in Ontario is planning an event in Surrey

Clash at Penzer Park not a public safety risk, Langley RCMP say

Confrontation on Monday involved people ‘known to each other’

LETTER: Zoo offers much beyond protestor ‘lies’

Aldergrove resident grateful to have wildlife centre to explore in his backyard

SHARE: A Brookswood park with so much to offer visitors

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Fewer crashes at 16 Avenue intersections after traffic lights went in, stats indicate

New ICBC figures show dropp in collisions at three locations where lights were installed in 2018

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Two people die in propane heated outdoor shower near Princeton

Couple was attending a long weekend gathering

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison for third time

Parole board continues to express concerns about Bacon’s behaviour

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

UPDATE: Man injured in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge

Shots fired from one vehicle into a white Hyundai

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Most Read