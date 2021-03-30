Human remains discovered in Hope: IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is seeking public help after human remains were discovered south of Silver Creek in Hope on Monday, March 29.

According to a release from IHIT, RCMP responded to the report of human remains found at approximately 10 a.m. Police determined circumstances are suspicious and IHIT has taken over the investigation.

IHIT is working with local RCMP , the B.C. Coroners Serivce and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

“The proprity will be to identify the human remains and notify the next of kin,” IHIT stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

