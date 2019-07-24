Hundreds of townhouses, apartment units approved by Langley Township council

Development activity is still moving at a rapid pace in Langley

A significant number of new housing and business developments got the thumbs up from Langley Township council on Monday night, the last meeting before a summer break.

Traditionally, the last meeting of the summer is a lengthy one, as council makes the final votes on projects that have already been through rezoning hearings and at least two rounds of debate.

Those approved Monday include:

• A 183 unit townhouse project by Archwood Developments in the 20200 to 20400 block of 84th Avenue.

• Another 46 units of townhouses in the 20000 block of 82nd Avenue.

• A 14-unit townhouse project in Walnut Grove, in the 21700 block of 96th Avenue.

• A Vesta Properties project that includes four mixed-use buildings, four apartment buildings, and two office buildings near the south east corner 200th Street and 84th Avenue. The project includes a total of 499 residential units, 3,398 square metres of commercial space, and 10,033 metres of office space.

• Two industrial buildings in the 26500 block of Gloucester Way in the Gloucester Industrial Park.

The number of construction projects approved in Langley Township this year is more than double the usual amount seen by mid-year.

A number of developers are trying to have projects approved before Metro Vancouver increases development cost charges. This has led to builders trying to front-load their applications in the first half of the year.

