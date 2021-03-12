IHIT called in after woman dies following assault in New Westminster

Andywele Mullings, 42, is tentatively charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a female assault victim from New Westminster had died from her injuries, first sustained March 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Homicide investigators have been called in following the death of a woman who was assaulted earlier this month at a New Westminster home.

It happened at around 1 p.m., March 2 inside a residence on Princess Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

That same afternoon 42-year-old Andywele Mullings was arrested on charges including one count of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

In their initial statements, police said they believed the man and woman knew each other.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed the victim had died of her injuries and that it would be taking over the conduct of the case.

The victim’s family is on receiving help from New Westminster Police Department’s victim assistance unit, authorities said in a March 11 press release.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448.



