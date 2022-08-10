IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting

David Chavez-Jara, who was recently convicted on drug-related charges, was a passenger in a taxi when he was shot and killed

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s shooting in Guildford as 30-year-old David Chavez-Jara. (Photo: IHIT handout)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s (Aug. 9) shooting in Guildford.

David Chavez-Jara, 30, was a passenger in a taxi in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue when he was shot and killed. The taxi driver was also shot and he was taken to hospital “with serious injuries,” according to a release from IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

READ ALSO: One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022

Chavez-Jara, who was from Surrey, was “well known to police and recently convicted on possession for the purpose of trafficking, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.”

“Investigators believe Mr. Chavez-Jara was the target of this senseless act,” Pierotti said.

IHIT is now asking any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video, who were in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., or who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police were called to the Guildford strip mall parking lot around 2:20 p.m. for a “report of shots fired at a taxi,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn shortly after the shooting on Tuesday.

“This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

The fatal shooting followed two other shootings in Surrey in the early hours of Aug. 9.

READ ALSO: Police investigating two shootings at residences in Surrey, Aug. 9, 2022


