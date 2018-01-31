IHIT is on the scene of a shooting at a home on the corner of Broadway and Cedar avenues Jan. 31 in the morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

UPDATE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack

One man reportedly dead after early morning shots on Broadway

  • Jan. 31, 2018 8:55 a.m.
  • News

One man is reportedly dead after an early morning shooting at a known drug house in Chilliwack Wednesday.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on the scene at a bright yellow house on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cedar Avenue.

Police tape had a stretch of Broadway taped off as officers investigated what appears to be the first homicide of the year.

Neighbours reported hearing between six to eight shots at approximately 6 a.m.

At around 8:30 a.m. some friends and family of the victim arrived on scene and were being notified by police.

“He’s dead,” a distraught woman was heard to say into her cellphone. “The cops just told us.”

A neighbour reported to The Progress that there may be a second man with an injury. At approximately 6:15 a.m. two ambulances showed up and two people were brought out. One was covered on a stretcher, while another was walking but was assisted to an ambulance by paramedics.

The neighbour said the house in question at 9291 Broadway Ave. is a notorious drug house watched by area residents.

“They busted them a week and a half ago,” she said. “They’ve busted it a couple of times.”

She said many in the neighbourhood use a private messaging app to share information with each other and record licence plates to report to police.

“We’re just trying to get these guys off our street,” she said, adding that all day long she sees guys coming in on bicycles with backpacks and suitcases.

“They are exchanging goods for drugs,” she said. “I’m positive. I’ve seen TV sets… all sorts of stuff has gone on in this house.”

So far IHIT has provided no information or updates on the investigation.

Watch this story at the www.theprogress.com updates on this incident as they become available.

• RELATED: Chilliwack elementary school briefly locked down during drug raid

• RELATED: Top Stories 2017: Four homicides in Chilliwack in the year

IHIT is on the scene at a house on Broadway Ave. in Chilliwack Wednesday morning, after a fatal shooting at a home there. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

